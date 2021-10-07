Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Short Interest Update

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $2,907,767.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,269.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

