Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €113.27 ($133.26).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHM. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Rheinmetall stock opened at €84.12 ($98.96) on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

