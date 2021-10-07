Richard Belluzzo Sells 2,450 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,384. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,026,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 98,190.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 59,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

