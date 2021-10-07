RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $58,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG traded up $12.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.20. 1,786,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of -149.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.08 and its 200 day moving average is $269.57. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

