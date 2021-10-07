Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 5,400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,470.77 ($71.48).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,936.50 ($64.50) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,356.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,762.62. The company has a market cap of £79.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

