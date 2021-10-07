RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Update

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,053,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 2,465,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 155.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $17.37 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7599 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%.

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.