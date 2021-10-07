Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 26.5% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and $64,273.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00111213 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000027 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002546 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.