Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Holdings Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.43.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,240.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

