RK Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,738,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $6.66 on Thursday, reaching $299.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,527. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.39. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $220.25 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

