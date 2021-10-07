RK Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Wolverine World Wide worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWW. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 141,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,114. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

