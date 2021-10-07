RK Capital Management LLC Buys 12,205 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 175,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 258,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.26. 946,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,461,465. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $151.39 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

