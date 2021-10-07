RK Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 231,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Caleres at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 118.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 785.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.73. 2,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,807. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.83 million, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

CAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,125. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

