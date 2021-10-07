RK Capital Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 169.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Miller Industries worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.24. 1,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,680. The company has a market cap of $390.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

