RK Capital Management LLC Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $314,279,000 after acquiring an additional 117,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after acquiring an additional 357,012 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,759,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $165,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 365.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $107.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.