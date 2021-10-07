RK Capital Management LLC Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up 1.8% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $81,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.75. 33,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,882. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

