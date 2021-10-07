RK Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,100 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Exponent worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,788. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

