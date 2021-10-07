RK Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Repay worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Repay by 26.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repay stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,336. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

