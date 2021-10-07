RK Capital Management LLC Takes $6.50 Million Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Columbus McKinnon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.88. 867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,689. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

