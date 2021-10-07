RK Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Chart Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,421,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after acquiring an additional 323,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after acquiring an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.12.

Shares of GTLS traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.29. 1,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.27.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

