RK Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Commvault Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.07. 1,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,223. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.39, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

