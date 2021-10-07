RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,042 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in RLX Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $4.24 on Thursday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

