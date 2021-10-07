Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) is Adams Street Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Adams Street Partners LLC reduced its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,606 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up about 1.3% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $929,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,597 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 42.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,307,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,974 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,720 shares of company stock worth $47,484,376.

Shares of RBLX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 58,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,472,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.29. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

