Robust Token Trading Down 12.1% This Week (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $53,259.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for $43.38 or 0.00080206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00063433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00096743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00132678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,048.30 or 0.99935316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.29 or 0.06562646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,641 coins and its circulating supply is 34,691 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.