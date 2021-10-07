Rocket Vault Market Capitalization Achieves $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00062150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00093789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00132611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,876.03 or 1.00017799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.46 or 0.06485416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

