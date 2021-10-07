Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.42.

ROK stock traded up $6.63 on Thursday, reaching $304.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,689. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,214 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

