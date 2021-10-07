Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 382,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Rogers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rogers by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Rogers by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 46,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rogers by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock opened at $182.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.27. Rogers has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $215.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

