Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.08. 8,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106,415 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 104,284 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 234,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,266,000 after acquiring an additional 621,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.