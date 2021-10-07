Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $560.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Macquarie increased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

Roku stock traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.07. 104,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,948. Roku has a 52-week low of $196.52 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $192,854,281. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after buying an additional 86,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

