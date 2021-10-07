Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

