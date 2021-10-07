ROOBEE Hits Market Capitalization of $13.31 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and $1.59 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,559,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

