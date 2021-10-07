Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $100.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.27. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of -132.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.