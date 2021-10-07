Roth Capital Increases Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $40.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS stock traded up $8.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 335,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,365. Merus has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Merus by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Merus during the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.