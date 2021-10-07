Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Down 3.4%

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.91. 10,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 385,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROVR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get Rover Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.