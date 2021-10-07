Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €330.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €328.75 ($386.76).

adidas stock opened at €261.85 ($308.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €298.00 and a 200 day moving average of €292.71. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

