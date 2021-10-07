Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €13.00 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGA. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.75 ($14.99).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

