Royal Bank of Canada Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$62.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTY. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.50.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

TSE MTY traded up C$4.02 on Thursday, reaching C$70.57. The company had a trading volume of 100,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,331. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$67.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.14. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$35.94 and a 52-week high of C$72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.