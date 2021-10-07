Royal Bank of Canada Raises Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$43.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. 520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

