Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF)

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CVS Group stock remained flat at $$34.40 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18. CVS Group has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

