Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.22 ($10.84).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.