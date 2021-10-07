Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,860 by UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,976.91 ($25.83).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,682.60 ($21.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The company has a market cap of £130.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.22. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,714 ($22.39). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,478.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,400.37.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

