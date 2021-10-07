Royale Finance Market Cap Reaches $900,488.94 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 29% higher against the dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $900,488.94 and $112,158.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0899 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

