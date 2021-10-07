RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading Up 0%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.41. Approximately 123,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 193,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the second quarter worth $670,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,337,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,820,000 after buying an additional 841,448 shares during the last quarter.

