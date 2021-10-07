RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,791. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $88.48.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.