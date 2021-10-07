Ruler Protocol (RULER) Market Capitalization Achieves $1,531.30

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00062794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00095839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00133554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,011.80 or 0.99719783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.88 or 0.06526301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

