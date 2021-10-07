Rune (RUNE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $50,492.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Rune coin can now be bought for approximately $244.77 or 0.00452938 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $50,492.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00095027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00132075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,212.83 or 1.00319749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.21 or 0.06615863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

