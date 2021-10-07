Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 927.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,150 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.28% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -161.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.