Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBRA. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -162.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

