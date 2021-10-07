Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Sabre worth $39,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,527,000 after buying an additional 638,190 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sabre by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,697,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Oak Hill Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sabre by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,869,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,497,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,607,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sabre by 15,264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,857,000 after buying an additional 5,083,415 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

