SAFE DEAL Market Cap Tops $2.85 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $3.28 or 0.00006062 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $363,631.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00095597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00133087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,914.38 or 0.99534168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.91 or 0.06490907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,341,069 coins and its circulating supply is 866,904 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

