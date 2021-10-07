Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Down 15.0% in September

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 700,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Safe-T Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SFET stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Safe-T Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe-T Group during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe-T Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 732,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

