Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Down 15.0% in September

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 700,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Safe-T Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of SFET stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Safe-T Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.98.
About Safe-T Group
Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.
Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.